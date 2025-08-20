Madrigal Gets Conditional Nod for MASH Drug Rezdiffra in EU

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals MDGL announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted a conditional marketing authorization to Rezdiffra (resmetirom) for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis.

Following the latest nod, Rezdiffra became the first and only therapy to be approved for the treatment of MASH in the European Union (EU). The approval was based on Rezdiffra’s favorable benefit-risk profile, including positive data from the pivotal phase III MAESTRO-NASH study, which achieved both fibrosis reduction and MASH resolution primary endpoints.

The first European launch of Rezdiffra is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, starting with Germany. The drug is already included in European MASH treatment guidelines as a first-line treatment.

The nod in the EU was expected as the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) rendered a positive opinion recommending approval of Rezdiffra for the treatment of MASH with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis in June.

MDGL's Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Madrigal have rallied 23% compared with the industry’s rise of 9.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Why MDGL Stock Was Down Despite EU Nod to Rezdiffra

Despite the conditional nod to Rezdiffra from the EC, shares of Madrigal were down 3% on Aug. 19 as investors seemed concerned about potential competition from Novo Nordisk’s NVO blockbuster GLP-1 drug, Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg).

Earlier this month, the FDA granted an accelerated approval to Wegovy for the treatment of noncirrhotic MASH in adults with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis in combination with a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

Per NVO, Wegovy has now become the first and only GLP-1 therapy approved for MASH, marking a major milestone in liver care. Wegovy is one of the key revenue drivers for Novo Nordisk and holds a dominant position in the obesity market.

Per a Wall Street analyst, with its established safety profile and wide benefits in metabolic disease, Wegovy is likely to become a go-to treatment for MASH, paving the way for other GLP-1 drugs upon potential approval.

We note that Rezdiffra received an accelerated approval from the FDA in March 2024 for treating adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate-to-advanced fibrosis.

As the FDA approved Rezdiffra under the accelerated pathway, the continued approval will be based on promising long-term safety and efficacy data from the pivotal phase III MAESTRO-NASH biopsy study.

Rezdiffra's commercial launch is off to a strong start in the United States, driven by early patient demand for the drug. In the second quarter of 2025, Rezdiffra generated sales worth $212.8 million, reflecting a sequential increase of almost 55%. Per management, more than 23,000 patients are currently receiving Rezdiffra treatment as of June 30, 2025.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

MDGL's Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Madrigal currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the drug sector are Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL and Rigel Pharmaceuticals RIGL, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from 17 cents to 26 cents for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from 72 cents to 88 cents. Year to date, AVDL stock has rallied 30.3%.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting the same on the remaining occasion, delivering an average surprise of 119.64%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $2.25 to $4.26 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $1.60 to $2.68. Year to date, shares of RIGL have surged 131.5%.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 1,840.49%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC. (AVDL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.