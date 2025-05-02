Markets
MSGS

Madison Square Garden Slips To Loss In Q1

May 02, 2025 — 08:58 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (MSGS), a sports holding company, Friday announced net loss for the first quarter compared with profit in the previous year.

For the first quarter, net loss came in at $14.23 million compared with net income of $37.88 million in the previous year's quarter.

Loss per share for the quarter was $0.59, while it was earnings per share of $1.58 in the previous year.

Five Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report loss of $0.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Interest income increased to $1.05 million from $477 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to $424.20 million from $429.95 million last year.

In the pre-market trading, Madison Square is 2.98% lesser at $ on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MSGS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.