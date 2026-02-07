Madison Asset Management Liquidates Its $98 Million Trex Position

Key Points

Madison sold 1,893,081 shares of Trex; estimated trade value $97.82 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end position value decreased by $97.82 million, reflecting both share sale and price movement.

The transaction was 1.12% of Madison Asset Management’s reportable U.S. equity assets under management.

Madison now holds zero shares of Trex, with a post-trade position value of $0.

Trex accounted for 1.1% of the fund’s AUM in the previous quarter, marking a complete exit from a previously significant position.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 4, 2026, Madison Asset Management, LLC, sold all 1,893,081 shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $97.82 million, calculated using average quarterly pricing. The quarter-end value of the fund’s Trex position decreased by $97.82 million, reflecting both the full share sale and any price movements during the period.

What else to know

Madison Asset Management fully sold out of Trex.

Top holdings after the filing: Arch Capital Group : $415.57 million (4.8% of AUM) Ross Stores : $271.54 million (3.1% of AUM) PACCAR : $249.95 million (2.9% of AUM) Alphabet : $246.16 million (2.9% of AUM) Amphenol : $181.20 million (2.1% of AUM)



As of Feb. 5, 2026, Trex shares were priced at $43.02, down 38.6% over the prior year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 52 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.18 billion Net income (TTM) $197.88 million Market capitalization $4.72 billion Price (as of market close Feb. 5, 2026) $43.02

Company snapshot

Trex:

Manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, fencing, and outdoor living products, including Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Enhance, and related accessories.

Operates a product-based business model, generating revenue primarily through wholesale distribution, retail lumber dealers, and direct sales to commercial and residential markets.

has main customer segments, including residential homeowners, commercial developers, and retail partners such as Home Depot and Lowe's.

Trex is a leading provider of composite decking and outdoor living solutions, serving both residential and commercial markets across the United States. The company leverages a diversified distribution network and strong retail partnerships to maintain its market presence. With a focus on innovative, low-maintenance products, Trex differentiates itself through brand recognition and a broad portfolio tailored to outdoor construction needs.

What this transaction means for investors

Less than a year after opening its position in composite decking leader Trex, Madison Asset Management closed its position in the cyclical company. Tied to the housing market (and, to a large degree, consumer confidence), Trex has seen its share price go up and to the right over the long term, but has experienced periods of volatility on shorter time frames. While it is impossible to know exactly why Madison decided now was the right now to sell Trex, they simply might’ve been hoping for a quick upswing that didn’t materialize.

However, I think Trex remains a promising company to investors laser-focused on the long term -- think five to ten years or more. Even following its dramatic drawdown in recent years, Trex has quadrupled the total returns of the S&P 500 since its 1999 IPO. Furthermore, while the housing market remains in flux, Trex grew sales by 25% in its latest quarter and observed a 50% increase in requests for samples and visits to its website. Though management expects sales to be flat overall in 2025, Trex remains the No. 1 player in its composite products niche. Generating 25% of its Q3 sales from new products, the company’s innovation engine seems to be humming along just fine, as well.

Trading with an EV-to-EBITDA ratio of just 15 -- compared to its decade-long average of 23 -- Trex remains reasonably valued, considering that it grew sales by 12% annually over the last ten years. When a turnaround will be in store for the broader housing market (and Trex) is anyone’s guess. But Trex remains the top dog in its niche, and I’d rather add at today’s fair price than sell.

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet and Trex. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amphenol, Paccar, and Trex. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

