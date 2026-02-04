Madison Asset Initiates MSA Safety Position

Key Points

Madison Asset Management bought 568,244 shares during the fourth quarter.

The shares had a value of about $91 million at year end.

The position accounted for 1% of the fund's AUM.

On Feb. 4, Madison Asset Management, LLC disclosed a new position in MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA), acquiring 568,244 shares.

Its quarter-end position was valued at approximately $91 million.

The position represents 1% of the 13F reportable assets under management (AUM)

Its outside the fund's top five holdings

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ:ACGL: $415,566,746 (4.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:ROST: $271,540,765 (3.1% of AUM) NASDAQ:PCAR: $249,949,983 (2.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:GOOGL: $241,621,170 (2.8% of AUM) NYSE:APH: $181,201,300 (2.1% of AUM)



Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.86 billion Net income (TTM) $279.92 million Dividend yield 1.13% Price (as of market close February 3, 2026) $184.26

Company snapshot

MSA Safety is a provider of advanced safety solutions, with a broad portfolio focused on protecting workers and critical infrastructure in high-risk industries. The company leverages a century-long legacy and established brands to maintain a strong market position in industrial safety and protection services.

Offers safety products including fixed gas and flame detection systems, breathing apparatus, portable gas detectors, industrial head protection, firefighter helmets, protective apparel, and fall protection equipment.

Serves distributors and end-users in industries such as oil and gas, fire service, construction, utilities, military, and mining across North America, Latin America, and international markets.

Generates revenue through the design, manufacturing, and sale of safety equipment and related services, leveraging both direct and indirect sales channels globally.

What this transaction means for investors

Madison Asset Management quickly bought up MSA Safety shares during the fourth quarter. Previously, it held no shares and bought more than 500,000 shares during the three-month period.

Valued at $91 million on Dec. 31, it accounted for 1% of Madison Asset Management’s $8.7 billion of AUM, according to the company’s 13F filing.

Madison Asset will hope for higher stock returns going forward. MSA Safety’s shares have lagged the overall stock market, as measured by the S&P 500 index, over the past year through Feb. 3. The stock returned 14.8% versus 16.9% for the index. The S&P 500 index has become popular among investors.

The company’s third-quarter adjusted sales grew a tepid 3% year over year. For the year, management expects a low-single-digit percentage increase in the top line. Investors should note that MSA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 11. At that time, management will likely provide its outlook for 2026.

Lawrence Rothman, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amphenol, and Paccar. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

