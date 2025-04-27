Made in the U.S.A. – but Not by Humans

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: It’s no secret that President Donald Trump wants to bring manufacturing back to the United States. And while headlines focus on reshoring and rebuilding American manufacturing, few are asking the obvious question: Who is going to do the work?

The answer isn’t “more workers.”

It’s machines.

Luke is joining us today to break down why physical AI — robots, automation, and machine vision — is the only way the industrial revival can realistically take shape.

With a historic $7 trillion sitting on the sidelines and a potential market-shaking event on the horizon, we may be on the cusp of a full-blown investment supercycle.

Take it away, Luke…

Here is a hard truth few in Washington will say out loud.

President Trump’s economic agenda faces a major challenge.

Reindustrializing America. Reshoring manufacturing. Bringing back “Made in the USA.”

Trump has made this a central part of his economic agenda.

But no one is talking about a major roadblock preventing all this from happening.

Here is the hard truth: You can’t bring back American manufacturing unless robots do most of the work.

It’s all about the numbers.

There simply are not enough people, enough skill, or cheap enough labor to make it happen any other way.

That reality means one thing for investors: physical AI — not just digital AI — is about to explode.

However, the stocks of companies developing and using physical artificial intelligence – robotics and other forms of AI-powered automation – can’t explode yet.

They need a catalyst.

Something that will uncap $7 trillion in cash that’s been sitting on the sidelines and, basically, cause a “Summer Panic” in the markets.

So in this issue, let’s dig a little deeper into that catalyst – and all 7 trillion of those dollars.

Plus, I’ll start to show you why this “Summer Panic” could drive physical AI stocks higher.

And I’ll reveal the No. 1 way you can position yourself to grab some of those gains.

Take a look…

An Imminent $7 Trillion “Summer Panic” Catalyst

Today, roughly $7 trillion is parked in money‑market funds, earning about 4.5% while investors wait for better opportunities to pop up.

In other words, we’re all waiting for a catalyst that could be the pin that pops the “cash bubble,” unleashing a violent rotation back into stocks — what we’re calling the 2025 Summer Panic

In fact, I’m so confident that this big event scheduled to take place very soon — May 7 to be exact – that it is virtually guaranteed to trigger huge moves in the market.

It has been almost 30 years — since 1997 — since investors last saw the same one‑two punch of this bullish signal and a breakthrough technology platform. Back then it was the internet. This year it is artificial intelligence.

When that cash stampede begins, history suggests it will not dribble in slowly. In 1997 the same signal sent money‑market balances down 8% in a single quarter and ignited a two‑year melt‑up that minted millionaires.

I believe the setup is even stronger now. And on May 7, the $7 trillion sitting in cash could rush toward the very companies building America’s AI‑powered factory floor.

Trump’s Reshoring Agenda: Big Vision, Big Problem

President Trump is pushing what may be the boldest industrial policy in U.S. history — a $500 billion commitment to expand AI infrastructure through the Stargate Project, support domestic manufacturing, and restore U.S. supply‑chain independence.

It is a compelling vision: chip fabs in Ohio, EV‑battery plants in Michigan, robotics in Texas, steel in Pennsylvania.

But no one is talking about a major problem: Who is going to work in all these factories?

Labor Supply: The People Simply Aren’t There

As of today, fewer than 2 million Americans are filing for unemployment benefits. Meanwhile, the president’s reshoring goals imply replacing tens of millions of overseas manufacturing jobs.

China has more than 100 million manufacturing workers.

India has about 20 million.

Vietnam has more than 10 million.

That is 130 million to 150 million manufacturing jobs in just three Asian countries, many of which feed U.S. supply chains. Yet the United States cannot staff its existing plants, never mind an expanded industrial base, without automation.

Labor Quality: Americans Don’t Want These Jobs

The United States offshored manufacturing work for a reason. The positions are difficult, often dangerous, and generally not the kind of roles in which young Americans see a future.

A recent Cato Institute survey captured the mismatch:

80% of respondents say the nation would be better off if more people worked in manufacturing.

Only 20% say they would be better off working in a factory.

The workforce has moved on.

But, if President Trump has his way, the factories will be moving back.

Labor Cost: We Can’t Compete on Wages

The economics here are even starker:

Minimum wage in China averages about $300 a month.

Vietnam: roughly $200.

India: below $200 in many regions.

U.S. federal minimum wage implies more than $1,200 a month, and factories often pay far more.

U.S. labor is four to six times as expensive as most Asian labor. That math doesn’t pencil out unless companies deploy AI-powered machines that don’t take breaks, benefits, or paid time off.

Robots: The Only Way Reshoring Works

Put simply: Trump’s industrial renaissance only works if robots build it.

The 21st‑century American factory will not look like Detroit in the 1950s. It will look like Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) Gigafactory, multiplied across industries.

There will be fewer humans working inside them, replaced instead by dozens of industrial arms, autonomous material handling, machine vision‑based quality-assurance systems, and zero‑light warehouses.

The goal may be to replace Chinese or Indian labor with American labor. The reality is that we’ll replace foreign humans with domestic machines.

That is why our team sees physical AI — robots, automation systems, machine vision — as the next leg of the AI Revolution.

Enter the Physical AI Revolution

Until now, most of the AI hype has revolved around language models, chatbots, and digital copilots. Those software breakthroughs have been transformative for knowledge work.

But the next frontier is the physical world:

Factory robots that can see, learn, and adapt.

Warehouse pick‑and‑pack bots powered by machine vision models.

Autonomous forklifts and mobile platforms.

AI‑driven robotic arms that can manufacture, weld, and inspect.

With Stargate’s build‑out of domestic compute capacity, that kind of robotic intelligence can scale quickly. Just as ChatGPT catalyzed digital AI adoption, the Trump administration-supported 2025‑’26 infrastructure wave could catalyze physical‑AI adoption across manufacturing, logistics, and defense.

Finding market-beating investments within emerging tech megatrends such as this is exactly what I excel at. My predictive record in emerging tech is well documented:

TipRanks named me the No. 1 Stock Picker of 2020 , out of more than 15,000 professionals.

, out of more than 15,000 professionals. Since 2014, I have highlighted almost 200 stocks that went on to double and more than a dozen that soared 10X, 20X, even 30X — including Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) , Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN ) , Meta Platforms Inc. ( META ) , Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) , Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) , Tesla Inc. ( TSLA ) , and Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA ) long before they were household names.

that went on to double and more than a dozen that soared 10X, 20X, even 30X — including , , , , , , and long before they were household names. Those “Mag 7” calls turned a hypothetical $70,000 total investment (seven positions at $10,000 each) into about $1.2 million at peak.

Now, I believe the next wealth‑defining list will be a basket of small, U.S.‑based physical‑AI leaders I’m calling the “MAGA 7.” No, I’m taking political sides here.

In this case, “MAGA” stands for Make AI Great in America.

The Generational‑Wealth Window

This rare alignment of (1) a rally-inducing market signal (the one I’m predicting will happen on May 7), (2) a record cash hoard, and (3) a breakthrough technology platform has happened once in modern history — the late‑1990s dot‑com era.

Investors who acted early in 1997 could have turned five‑figure stakes into six‑ and seven‑figure fortunes in just a few years.

If I’m right, May 7 could mark the start of a second, and possibly larger, melt‑up — one in which physical‑AI winners become the new titans of American industry.

That is the sort of opportunity often described as “generational wealth.” It is not about adding a few percentage points to a portfolio. It is about potentially changing a family’s balance sheet for decades.

This is not merely a policy trend. It is an investment megatrend.

The economic math points to automation.

Political momentum points to domestic buildout.

The AI infrastructure build points to a physical AI supercycle.

President Trump wants to bring manufacturing back to America, but only robots can make the math work. If the Fed signals an easing cycle on May 7, the $7 trillion in sidelined cash could rush into the exact names supplying America’s next factory workforce.

Sincerely,

Luke Lango,

Senior Investment Analyst

