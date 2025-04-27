Made in the U.S.A. – But Not by Humans

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Steel mills, chip fabs, and assembly lines buzzing with “Made in the U.S.A.” labels: The president has promised all of this in a bid to get America’s factories booming.

There’s just one teensy problem…

A problem no one on Capitol Hill dares to whisper, let alone solve…

You can’t rebuild American manufacturing without robots.

In America, there’s an abundance of “not enough.” We have: not enough workers, not enough skills, not enough cheap labor. The math is clear — automation must fill the gap.

That’s why the next great fortune won’t come from chatbots or cloud software. It will come from physical AI—the robotic arms, vision sensors, and autonomous movers that transform concrete slabs into fully automated factories.

Need proof? Look at the cash on the sidelines: about $7 trillion parked in money-market funds, earning table scraps. History says that money never sits still for long. All it needs is a spark to stampede into the market.

That spark could be the “Summer Panic” — an event poised to pop the cash bubble and catapult physical-AI stocks into a once-in-a-generation run.

In today’s issue you’ll discover:

The hidden catalyst that could send idle trillions racing into robotics.

that could send idle trillions racing into robotics. Why past “breadth thrusts” signaled double-digit gains — and why this one could be bigger.

The No. 1 stock to buy before the machines reclaim America’s assembly lines.

Washington won’t talk about this roadblock. Wall Street hasn’t priced it in. But savvy investors who act now could ride the automation wave long before Main Street sees it coming.

Strap in — the robots are clocking in, and the real money is about to follow.

An Imminent $7 Trillion “Summer Panic” Catalyst

Today, roughly $7 trillion is parked in money‑market funds, earning about 4.5% while investors wait for clarity. Strategists at J.P. Morgan, BlackRock, and Vanguard all warn that cash will not remain in money markets if the narrative pivots.

In other words, we’re all waiting for a catalyst that could be the pin that pops the “cash bubble,” unleashing a violent rotation back into stocks — what we’re calling the 2025 Summer Panic

In fact, I’m so confident in this big event scheduled to take place very soon – May 7 to be exact – that it is virtually guaranteed to trigger huge moves in the market. That’s why I’m hosting a 2025 Summer Panic Summit on Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern to give you all the details and help you prepare. You can click here to reserve your spot now.

It has been almost 30 years — since 1997 — since investors last saw the same one‑two punch of this bullish signal and a breakthrough technology platform. Back then it was the internet. This year it is artificial intelligence.

When that cash stampede begins, history suggests it will not dribble in slowly. In 1997 the same signal sent money‑market balances down 8% in a single quarter and ignited a two‑year melt‑up that minted millionaires.

I believe the setup is even stronger now. And on May 7, the $7 trillion sitting in cash could rush toward the very companies building America’s AI‑powered factory floor.

Trump’s Reshoring Agenda: Big Vision, Big Problem

President Trump is pushing what may be the boldest industrial policy in U.S. history — a $500 billion commitment to expand AI infrastructure through the Stargate Project, support domestic manufacturing, and restore U.S. supply‑chain independence.

It is a compelling vision: chip fabs in Ohio, EV‑battery plants in Michigan, robotics in Texas, steel in Pennsylvania.

But no one is talking about a major problem: Who is going to work in all these factories?

Labor Supply: The People Simply Aren’t There

As of today, fewer than 2 million Americans are filing for unemployment benefits. Meanwhile, the president’s reshoring goals imply replacing tens of millions of overseas manufacturing jobs.

China has more than 100 million manufacturing workers.

India has about 20 million.

Vietnam has more than 10 million.

That is 130 million to 150 million manufacturing jobs in just three Asian countries, many of which feed U.S. supply chains. Yet the United States cannot staff its existing plants, never mind an expanded industrial base, without automation.

Labor Quality: Americans Don’t Want These Jobs

The United States offshored manufacturing work for a reason. The positions are difficult, often dangerous, and generally not the kind of roles in which young Americans see a future.

A recent Cato Institute survey captured the mismatch:

80% of respondents say the nation would be better off if more people worked in manufacturing.

Only 20% say they would be better off working in a factory.

The workforce has moved on.

But, if President Trump has his way, the factories will be moving back.

Labor Cost: We Can’t Compete on Wages

The economics here are even starker:

Minimum wage in China averages about $300 a month.

Vietnam: roughly $200.

India: below $200 in many regions.

U.S. federal minimum wage implies more than $1,200 a month, and factories often pay far more.

U.S. labor is four to six times as expensive as most Asian labor. That math doesn’t pencil out unless companies deploy AI-powered machines that don’t take breaks, benefits, or paid time off.

The Only Way Reshoring Works Is With Physical AI

Put simply: Trump’s industrial renaissance only works if robots build it.

The 21st‑century American factory will not look like Detroit in the 1950s. It will look like Tesla Inc.’s (TSLA) Gigafactory, multiplied across industries.

There will be fewer humans working inside them, replaced instead by dozens of industrial arms, autonomous material handling, machine vision‑based quality-assurance systems, and zero‑light warehouses.

The goal may be to replace Chinese or Indian labor with American labor. The reality is that we’ll replace foreign humans with domestic machines.

That is why our team sees physical AI — robots, automation systems, machine vision — as the next leg of the AI Revolution.

Enter the Physical AI Revolution

Until now, most of the AI hype has revolved around language models, chatbots, and digital copilots. Those software breakthroughs have been transformative for knowledge work.

But the next frontier is the physical world:

Factory robots that can see, learn, and adapt.

Warehouse pick‑and‑pack bots powered by machine vision models.

Autonomous forklifts and mobile platforms.

AI‑driven robotic arms that can manufacture, weld, and inspect.

With Stargate’s build‑out of domestic compute capacity, that kind of robotic intelligence can scale quickly. Just as ChatGPT catalyzed digital AI adoption, the Trump administration-supported 2025‑’26 infrastructure wave could catalyze physical‑AI adoption across manufacturing, logistics, and defense.

Finding market-beating investments within emerging tech megatrends such as this is exactly what I excel at. My predictive record in emerging tech is well documented:

TipRanks named me the No. 1 Stock Picker of 2020 , out of more than 15,000 professionals.

, out of more than 15,000 professionals. Since 2014, I have highlighted almost 200 stocks that went on to double and more than a dozen that soared 10X, 20X, even 30X — including Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) , Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN ) , Meta Platforms Inc. ( META ) , Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) , Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT ) , Tesla Inc. ( TSLA ) , and Nvidia Corp. ( NVDA ) long before they were household names.

that went on to double and more than a dozen that soared 10X, 20X, even 30X — including , , , , , , and long before they were household names. Those “Mag 7” calls turned a hypothetical $70,000 total investment (seven positions at $10,000 each) into about $1.2 million at peak.

Now, I believe the next wealth‑defining list will be a basket of small, U.S.‑based physical‑AI leaders I’m calling the “MAGA 7.” No, I’m taking political sides here.

In this case, “MAGA” stands for Make AI Great in America.

The Generational‑Wealth Window

This rare alignment of (1) a rally-inducing market signal (the one I’m predicting will happen on May 7), (2) a record cash hoard, and (3) a breakthrough technology platform has happened once in modern history — the late‑1990s dot‑com era.

Investors who acted early in 1997 could have turned five‑figure stakes into six‑ and seven‑figure fortunes in just a few years.

If I’m right, May 7 could mark the start of a second, and possibly larger, melt‑up — one in which physical‑AI winners become the new titans of American industry.

That is the sort of opportunity often described as “generational wealth.” It is not about adding a few percentage points to a portfolio. It is about potentially changing a family’s balance sheet for decades.

This is not merely a policy trend. It is an investment megatrend.

The economic math points to automation.

Political momentum points to domestic buildout.

The AI infrastructure build points to a physical AI supercycle.

President Trump wants to bring manufacturing back to America, but only robots can make the math work. If the Fed signals an easing cycle on May 7, the $7 trillion in sidelined cash could rush into the exact names supplying America’s next factory workforce.

That is why this coming Thursday, May 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern, I’m hosting an urgent strategy online session. During the event I’ll show you how we can not only protect our portfolios this summer… but also see triple-digit gains in the coming years.

Plus, like I’ve been saying, I’ll detail seven new opportunities – the “MAGA 7” – at the center of this historic Summer Panic.

To get ahead, sign up for my 2025 Summer Panic Summit on May 1, at 7 p.m. Eastern, to learn more about the stocks that could go parabolic.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Questions or comments about this issue? Drop us a line at langofeedback@investorplace.com.

The post Made in the U.S.A. – But Not by Humans appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.