News & Insights

Stocks

Mad Paws Reports Strong Q1 Performance and Growth

October 22, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Limited has announced a strong performance for the first quarter of FY25, with a breakeven Group Cash EBITDA and robust growth in new customers and booked revenue. Despite a slight dip in Group Operating Revenues, the company launched a successful marketing campaign in Melbourne and Brisbane, boosting business momentum. Additionally, Mad Paws appointed Highbury Partnership as a financial adviser to explore potential business opportunities.

For further insights into AU:MPA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.