Mad Paws Reports Strong Q1 Performance and Growth

Mad Paws Holdings Limited has announced a strong performance for the first quarter of FY25, with a breakeven Group Cash EBITDA and robust growth in new customers and booked revenue. Despite a slight dip in Group Operating Revenues, the company launched a successful marketing campaign in Melbourne and Brisbane, boosting business momentum. Additionally, Mad Paws appointed Highbury Partnership as a financial adviser to explore potential business opportunities.

