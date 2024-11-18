News & Insights

Mad Paws Issues Over 10 Million New Securities

November 18, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. (AU:MPA) has released an update.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 10 million new unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme. This move could potentially impact the company’s stock value as it seeks to incentivize its workforce. Investors may want to watch how these changes influence the market position of Mad Paws Holdings.

