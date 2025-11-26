Macy's (M) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Macy's (M) ended the recent trading session at $22.43, demonstrating a +2.65% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the department store operator had gained 10.91% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.31%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Macy's in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on December 3, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 450% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.59 billion, indicating a 3.25% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

M's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2 per share and revenue of $21.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -24.24% and -4.13%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Macy's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.05% higher. Macy's is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Macy's is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21 of its industry.

The Retail - Regional Department Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, finds itself in the top 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow M in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

