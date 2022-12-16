Macy's (M) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.78, changing hands as low as $20.21 per share. Macy's Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of M shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, M's low point in its 52 week range is $15.10 per share, with $28.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.64.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.