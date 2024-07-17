Macy's (M) Relaunches Epic Threads for Back-to-School Season

Macy's, Inc. M celebrates the back-to-school season by reintroducing Epic Threads, a children’s clothing line that merges fun, functionality and sustainability. The refreshed collection, designed with input from kids, features vibrant, durable and versatile styles suitable for any activity.



Now available at Macy’s stores nationwide, online and through the Macy’s app, Epic Threads helps children start the school year with confidence and style. The company’s extensive selection of trendy apparel, accessories and essentials, along with its convenient omnichannel shopping experience, makes it a top choice for back-to-school shopping.



Inspired by Kids, Designed for Fun

Epic Threads is all about showcasing children’s optimistic world, wherein imagination rules and kids can be comfortable and confident in their favorite outfits. Emily Erusha-Hilleque, SVP of Private Brands at Macy’s, highlighted the brand’s focus on vibrant, durable and versatile styles. The collection, inspired by and designed with kids, features playful and expressive pieces perfect for various activities, from classroom to playground adventures.



Rooted in consumer insights and crafted with intentional design, the refreshed Epic Threads offers a mix of basics, key items and fashion pieces that cover all clothing needs. Macy’s surveyed its youngest customers to ensure that the collection provides confidence and style throughout the day. The range includes bright tees, twirl-worthy dresses, pants, hoodies and cozy outerwear, all designed to handle everyday moments seamlessly.



The brand uses feel-good and trusted fabrics that are bright, welcoming and easy to care for. Each fabric is selected for its quality and performance, ensuring that the pieces look and feel great, wash after wash. The collection includes more than 200 pieces of clothing and accessories priced between $10 and $50, and caters to sizes from 2T to 20, making it accessible to a wide range of customers.

One-Stop Shop for Back-to-School Needs

As the back-to-school season approaches, Macy’s simplifies shopping by offering an unmatched selection of on-trend apparel, accessories and essentials for students of all ages. Macy’s omnichannel shopping experience allows customers to shop in-store, online at Macys.com, or through the Macy’s app. This flexibility, combined with great sales and discounts, makes back-to-school shopping fun and affordable.



Parents appreciate the convenience of shopping at Macy’s, wherein they can find everything their children need for the new school year. The curated selection includes Macy’s private brands like Epic Threads and And Now This, as well as customer-favorite brands, such as Nike, Jordan, Celebrity Pink, Madden Girl and Levi’s.



These brands ensure that kids will make a statement when they return to the classroom. Additionally, with the latest sneakers from popular brands like Converse, Nike, New Balance, and Adidas, students can step into the new school year with style and confidence.

Wrapping Up

The back-to-school season is a critical time for retailers, and Macy’s has positioned itself as a one-stop-shopping destination for all student needs. By offering a wide range of clothing, accessories and essentials, the company helps parents easily find their children's needs to start the school year off right.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has seen its shares rise 5.7% in the past year compared with the Retail – Regional Department Stores industry’s 11.7% growth.

Three Other Solid Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks in the retail space are The Gap, Inc. GPS, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF and Urban Outfitters Inc. URBN.



Gap is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 21.7% and 0.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%.



Abercrombie is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 47.3% and 10.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.



Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor, and gift products. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Urban Outfitters’ fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 9.9% and 5.8%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. URBN has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 16.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.