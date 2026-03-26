Macy's (M) Price Target Decreased by 11.29% to 19.59

The average one-year price target for Macy's (NYSE:M) has been revised to $19.59 / share. This is a decrease of 11.29% from the prior estimate of $22.08 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $26.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.92% from the latest reported closing price of $18.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Macy's. This is an decrease of 245 owner(s) or 30.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M is 0.13%, an increase of 1.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.69% to 236,578K shares. The put/call ratio of M is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

American Century Companies holds 11,131K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,764K shares , representing an increase of 3.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 25.62% over the last quarter.

RWC Asset Management LLP holds 10,965K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,902K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 25.67% over the last quarter.

Newport Trust holds 6,990K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,166K shares , representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 26.04% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,823K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,073K shares , representing an increase of 40.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 19.17% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 6,005K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,760K shares , representing an increase of 20.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M by 53.20% over the last quarter.

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