News & Insights

Markets
DIS

Macy's, Disney Join To Create Limited-edition Collection - Quick Facts

October 17, 2024 — 09:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Macy's announced a holiday collaboration with Disney that celebrates two iconic brands with a limited-edition Disney assortment available only at Macy's and the debut of the Minnie Mouse character balloon at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. The collection, featuring fashion forward apparel, accessories and collectibles for kids and adults highlights exclusive Disney artwork by Jeff Shelly, Disney's director of character art. This limited-edition Disney collection is now available on macys.com, Macy's mobile app and select Macy's stores nationwide.

Also, Beginning October 17, through the New Year, there will be a dedicated Mickey and Minnie Shop at Macy's Herald Square flagship and across 200 Macy's stores nationwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DIS
M

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.