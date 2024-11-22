Macy’s call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Macy’s (M) with 17,971 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 61.83%. Dec-24 17 calls and Dec-24 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.32. Earnings are expected on November 26th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
