Macy’s call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Macy’s (M) with 17,971 calls trading, 5x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 61.83%. Dec-24 17 calls and Dec-24 16 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.32. Earnings are expected on November 26th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on M:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.