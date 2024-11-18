Macromill Suspends Dividends Amid Acquisition Plans

Macromill (JP:3978) has released an update.

Macromill, Inc. has announced a revision to its dividend forecasts, deciding not to pay an interim or year-end dividend for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. This decision is contingent upon the successful completion of a tender offer by TJ1 Co., Ltd., which aims to acquire full ownership of Macromill and delist its shares.

