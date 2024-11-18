Macromill Backs TJ1 Co.’s Acquisition Offer

Macromill (JP:3978) has released an update.

Macromill, Inc.’s board of directors has favored a tender offer by TJ1 Co., Ltd. to acquire all its common stock and stock acquisition rights, recommending shareholders to tender their shares. This move aims to transition Macromill into a wholly-owned subsidiary of TJ1 Co., Ltd., with plans to delist the company’s shares.

