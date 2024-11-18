News & Insights

Stocks

Macromill Backs TJ1 Co.’s Acquisition Offer

November 18, 2024 — 01:59 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Macromill (JP:3978) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Macromill, Inc.’s board of directors has favored a tender offer by TJ1 Co., Ltd. to acquire all its common stock and stock acquisition rights, recommending shareholders to tender their shares. This move aims to transition Macromill into a wholly-owned subsidiary of TJ1 Co., Ltd., with plans to delist the company’s shares.

For further insights into JP:3978 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.