Macromill Backs TJ1 Co.’s Acquisition Offer

Macromill (JP:3978) has released an update.
Macromill, Inc.’s board of directors has favored a tender offer by TJ1 Co., Ltd. to acquire all its common stock and stock acquisition rights, recommending shareholders to tender their shares. This move aims to transition Macromill into a wholly-owned subsidiary of TJ1 Co., Ltd., with plans to delist the company’s shares.
