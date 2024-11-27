Macquarie Upgrades Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:AMC)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, Macquarie upgraded their outlook for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:AMC) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.09% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () is $16.22/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.04 to a high of $17.98. The average price target represents an increase of 0.09% from its latest reported closing price of $16.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt () is 15,704MM, an increase of 15.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.87.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amcor plc - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMC is 0.13%, an increase of 3.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.31% to 71,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,995K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,955K shares , representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 12.82% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 14,241K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,278K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,148K shares , representing an increase of 1.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 6.17% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 4,369K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 12.50% over the last quarter.

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 4,007K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,157K shares , representing a decrease of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMC by 7.92% over the last quarter.

