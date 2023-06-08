MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Wesfarmers (ASX:WES)

Fintel reports that on June 4, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Wesfarmers (ASX:WES) from Underperform to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.80% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Wesfarmers is 51.16. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $66.04. The average price target represents an increase of 7.80% from its latest reported closing price of 47.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Wesfarmers is 43,043MM, an increase of 3.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.21.

Wesfarmers Maintains 3.92% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.92%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.85. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.25%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 265 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wesfarmers. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 2.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WES is 0.32%, an increase of 2.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 78,670K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,920K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,092K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 2.34% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 8,693K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,626K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 1.19% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,028K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,953K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 1.80% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,563K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,642K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WES by 1.20% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 2,854K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,822K shares, representing an increase of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WES by 8.02% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.