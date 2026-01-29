MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Vicinity Centres - Debt (CNRAF)

Fintel reports that on January 26, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Vicinity Centres - Debt (OTCPK:CNRAF) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.91% Downside

As of March 20, 2025, the average one-year price target for Vicinity Centres - Debt is $1.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.90 to a high of $1.16. The average price target represents a decrease of 19.91% from its latest reported closing price of $1.26 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Vicinity Centres - Debt is 984MM, a decrease of 28.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicinity Centres - Debt. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 13.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNRAF is 0.15%, an increase of 8.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.50% to 319,957K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,300K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,396K shares , representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNRAF by 0.23% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 34,413K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,271K shares , representing an increase of 3.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNRAF by 7.67% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 27,258K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 25,159K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,245K shares , representing an increase of 3.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNRAF by 2.10% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 14,415K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,257K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNRAF by 1.12% over the last quarter.

