MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Regis Resources (ASX:RRL)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 376K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 39.36% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 193K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 38.40% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GRES - IQ Global Resources ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 24.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRL is 0.11%, an increase of 36.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.86% to 127,318K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.