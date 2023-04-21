News & Insights

MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Regis Resources (ASX:RRL)

April 21, 2023 — 07:16 pm EDT

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Regis Resources (ASX:RRL) from Neutral to Outperform .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AU:RRL / Regis Resources Ltd Shares Held by Institutions

Bank of New York Mellon holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 376K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing an increase of 8.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 39.36% over the last quarter.

AVDVX - Avantis International Small Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 193K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 19.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 38.40% over the last quarter.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

GRES - IQ Global Resources ETF holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 17.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRL by 24.95% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 135 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regis Resources. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 7.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRL is 0.11%, an increase of 36.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.86% to 127,318K shares.

