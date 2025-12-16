MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Nickel Industries (NICMF)

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Nickel Industries (OTCPK:NICMF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.12% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nickel Industries is $0.63/share. The forecasts range from a low of $0.41 to a high of $1.12. The average price target represents an increase of 3.12% from its latest reported closing price of $0.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nickel Industries is 2,051MM, an increase of 18.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nickel Industries. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NICMF is 0.36%, an increase of 2.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.35% to 154,886K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,406K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,221K shares , representing an increase of 15.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICMF by 42.73% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 25,608K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,351K shares , representing an increase of 8.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICMF by 35.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,158K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,274K shares , representing an increase of 16.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICMF by 29.94% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 11,564K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,421K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICMF by 24.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 9,759K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,506K shares , representing a decrease of 7.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NICMF by 8.03% over the last quarter.

