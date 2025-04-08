MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) from Underperform to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.25% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Capricorn Metals is $8.53/share. The forecasts range from a low of $7.78 to a high of $9.76. The average price target represents an increase of 0.25% from its latest reported closing price of $8.51 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Capricorn Metals is 418MM, an increase of 9.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 65 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capricorn Metals. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMM is 0.24%, an increase of 18.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.19% to 70,303K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 17,261K shares representing 4.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,279K shares , representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMM by 18.71% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 13,746K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,125K shares , representing a decrease of 10.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMM by 12.00% over the last quarter.

PRAFX - T. Rowe Price Real Assets Fund holds 7,737K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,275K shares , representing a decrease of 6.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMM by 3.11% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,285K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,317K shares , representing a decrease of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMM by 15.13% over the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 3,540K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,200K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMM by 12.90% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.