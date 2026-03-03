MACQUARIE RESEARCH Upgrades Austal (AUTLF)

Fintel reports that on February 25, 2026, MACQUARIE RESEARCH upgraded their outlook for Austal (OTCPK:AUTLF) from Neutral to Outperform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 225.54% Upside

As of February 25, 2026, the average one-year price target for Austal is $5.31/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.66 to a high of $6.23. The average price target represents an increase of 225.54% from its latest reported closing price of $1.63 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Austal is 1,533MM, a decrease of 27.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Austal. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUTLF is 0.09%, an increase of 0.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.47% to 26,599K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,842K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,905K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,492K shares , representing an increase of 8.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 25.74% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,689K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,509K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUTLF by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,397K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,839K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

