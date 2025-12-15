MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Northern Star Resources (NESRF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 110.81% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Northern Star Resources is $19.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.19 to a high of $24.76. The average price target represents an increase of 110.81% from its latest reported closing price of $9.28 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Northern Star Resources is 4,639MM, a decrease of 27.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Northern Star Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NESRF is 0.42%, an increase of 4.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.09% to 259,418K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 43,594K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,084K shares , representing an increase of 5.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 8.51% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,724K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,003K shares , representing an increase of 22.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 2.63% over the last quarter.

SGGDX - First Eagle Gold Fund holds 16,666K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,552K shares , representing a decrease of 17.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 33.75% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,878K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,882K shares , representing an increase of 23.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 23.10% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9,059K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,964K shares , representing an increase of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NESRF by 22.75% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.