MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains IPH (IPHLF) Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of IPH (OTCPK:IPHLF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.87% Downside

As of December 5, 2025, the average one-year price target for IPH is $3.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.41 to a high of $4.12. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.87% from its latest reported closing price of $4.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for IPH is 526MM, a decrease of 25.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in IPH. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IPHLF is 0.05%, an increase of 11.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.01% to 28,527K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIDAX - MFS International New Discovery Fund A holds 7,692K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,839K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHLF by 5.18% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,413K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,222K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,128K shares , representing an increase of 4.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IPHLF by 2.92% over the last quarter.

HAINX - Harbor International Fund Institutional Class holds 2,172K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 694K shares , representing an increase of 68.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPHLF by 247.29% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,768K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,746K shares , representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IPHLF by 9.92% over the last quarter.

