MACQUARIE RESEARCH Maintains Evolution Mining (CAHPF) Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, MACQUARIE RESEARCH maintained coverage of Evolution Mining (OTCPK:CAHPF) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 187.51% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Evolution Mining is $7.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.54 to a high of $10.18. The average price target represents an increase of 187.51% from its latest reported closing price of $2.50 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Evolution Mining is 2,583MM, a decrease of 40.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 246 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolution Mining. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 8.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAHPF is 0.29%, an increase of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.76% to 333,087K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 60,659K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,420K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 5.54% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 55,405K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,129K shares , representing a decrease of 24.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 9.32% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,752K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,555K shares , representing an increase of 7.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 9.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,844K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,437K shares , representing an increase of 7.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 11.53% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,779K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,072K shares , representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAHPF by 10.11% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.