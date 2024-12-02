News & Insights

Macquarie Group to Redeem Capital Notes 3 in December

December 02, 2024 — 07:21 pm EST

Macquarie Group Limited (AU:MQG) has released an update.

Macquarie Group Limited has announced the redemption of all outstanding Macquarie Group Capital Notes 3 on December 16, 2024, with holders set to receive $A100 per note and an additional distribution if conditions are met. Investors should note the last trading day for these notes is expected to be December 5, 2024, and no action is required from them before the redemption. This move is part of Macquarie’s ongoing financial management strategy.

