Markets

Macquarie Group FY26 Profit Rises

May 08, 2026 — 12:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Macquarie Group Limited (MQG.AX) reported net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of A$4.85 billion for the year ended 31 March 2026, up 30 percent on the year ended 31 March 2025. Earnings per share was A$12.77, up 30% from prior year. Net operating income was A$19.48 billion, up 13 percent from prior year.

The Macquarie Group Board announced a fiscal 2026 final ordinary dividend of A$4.20 per share. This represents a total fiscal 2026 ordinary dividend of A$7.00 per share.

Shares of Macquarie Group are trading at A$237.92, down 1.63%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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