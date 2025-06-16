MACOM Technology Solutions Unveils New RF and Optical Products for SATCOM Applications

MACOM introduces new RF and optical products for the SATCOM industry, enhancing performance in various frequency bands.

Quiver AI Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. announced new products for the SATCOM industry, enhancing its RF and optical portfolio with high bandwidth optical transmitters, RF over Fiber (RFoF) modules, and high power amplifiers for various frequency bands including Ka-, Ku-, X-, and C-Band. Key products include C-Band and X-Band Power Amplifiers offering up to 130 W of output, a Ku-Band GaN-on-SiC MMIC capable of 60 W continuous power, and a new 25 W Ka-Band amplifier designed for both commercial and defense sectors. Additionally, MACOM's Th-Mod optical transmitter supports up to 70 GHz bandwidth, and its Open VPX RFoF modules offer up to 50 GHz of bandwidth for advanced antenna applications. These solutions will be showcased at the International Microwave Symposium in San Francisco from June 17 to 19, 2025. More details can be found on MACOM's website.

Potential Positives

Announcement of new high-performance RF and optical products tailored for the growing SATCOM industry, potentially enhancing MACOM's market position.

Showcasing new product offerings at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS), providing a platform for increased visibility and customer engagement.

New amplifier technologies utilizing advanced GaN-on-SiC production processes, which may signify improved product efficiency and performance in both commercial and defense applications.

Achievement of multiple industry certifications (IATF16949, AS9100D, ISO9001, ISO14001), reinforcing MACOM's commitment to quality and compliance across diverse sectors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What new products has MACOM introduced for the SATCOM industry?

MACOM has launched a high bandwidth Th-Mod optical transmitter, RFoF modules, and high power amplifiers for various band applications.

Where will MACOM showcase its new products?

MACOM will demonstrate its new products at Booth 943 during the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) on June 17-19, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

What are the key features of the new C-Band power amplifiers?

The C-Band power amplifiers operate from 5.85 – 6.75 GHz and offer high linear power and efficiency with up to 130 W output.

How does the Ku-Band amplifier perform?

The Ku-Band amplifier provides 60 W continuous wave output power with a power added efficiency of 35% in a compact design.

What makes the Th-Mod optical transmitter unique?

The Th-Mod optical transmitter supports up to 70 GHz bandwidth for antenna remoting and provides low noise with high linearity.

Full Release



LOWELL, Mass., June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”)



, a leading supplier of semiconductor products, announced today new additions to its RF and optical portfolio, designed to meet the evolving needs of the SATCOM industry. These products include a high bandwidth Th-Mod optical transmitter, VPX RF over Fiber (RFoF) modules and high power amplifiers for Ka-, Ku-, X- and C-Band applications. Many of these solutions will be demonstrated in



MACOM’s Booth 943



at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) on June 17 to 19, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.













RF Amplifiers:



















C-Band and X-Band







MACOM announces new C-Band and X-Band Power Amplifiers (PAs), targeting both commercial SATCOM and defense applications. Utilizing MACOM’s high performance, GaN-on-SiC production process, the C-Band PAs operate from 5.85 – 6.75 GHz and can achieve high linear power and efficiency with two power levels, 60 W (



MAPC-A4019



) and 130 W (



MAPC-A4017



). The X-Band PAs operate from 7.7 – 8.5 GHz and are capable of output power levels of 60 W (



MAPC-A4020



) and 130 W (



MAPC-A4021



). The amplifiers are offered in flange packages.



























Ku-Band







MACOM’s



CMPA1E1F060



Ku-Band GaN-on-SiC SATCOM MMIC on a copper molybdenum (Cu-Mo) tab (or die on tab) offers high output power and efficiency. It is capable of 60 W continuous wave saturated output power and a power added efficiency (PAE) of 35%. The CMPA1E1F060 supports 25 W of linear output power at IM3 of -25 dBc. It is available as bare die, die on tab or flange packages.



























Ka-Band







MACOM’s



CMPA2H3B025D



GaN High Power PA is a new 25 W Ka-Band MMIC PA, targeting both commercial SATCOM and defense applications. Utilizing MACOM’s high performance, 0.15 µm GaN-on-SiC production process, this amplifier operates from 27 – 31 GHz and achieves high linear power and efficiency reaching up to 25 W of typical saturated output power, 21 dB of large signal gain, and over 25% PAE. When targeting an IM3 level of -25 dBc or better, the CMPA2H3B025D can achieve as much as 10 W of output power with 26 dB of gain and 20% PAE. The amplifier is offered in die, tab and flange packages.

























RFoF Modules:



















Th-MOD Optical Transmitter







MACOM’s



Th-Mod MATT-60M1



transmitter and receiver modules offer up to 70 GHz bandwidth, making them ideal for antenna remoting and other RFoF applications. The modules provide a complete solution for transporting wide bandwidth signals over optical fiber, with a compact form factor that can be tailored to customer requirements. The Th-Mod modules provide a low noise, high linearity link with unrivaled performance and dynamic range.



























VPX RFoF Modules







MACOM’s new



Open VPX RFoF



solution is designed for 3U conductively cooled VPX and SOSA applications. The MAVT-50C1 modules provide up to 50 GHz of bandwidth over single mode fiber, making them suitable for antenna remoting, antenna distribution and other RFoF applications. They are available as custom transmitters, receivers or transceivers.





















Information about these new RF solutions can also be found at



www.macom.com



.







About MACOM







MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit



www.macom.com



.







Company Contact:







MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.





Stephen Ferranti





Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations





P: 978-656-2977





E:



stephen.ferranti@macom.com





