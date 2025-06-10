MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. Launches Wideband Front End Module for ECM and Phased Array Radar Applications

MACOM announces a new wideband front end module for ECM and radar applications, featuring integrated GaN and GaAs technologies.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. has introduced a new wideband front end module (FEM) that operates across a frequency range of 2 to 18 GHz, suitable for electronic countermeasures and phased array radar applications. The ENGSD00088 Transmit/Receive Module features a compact design that integrates a high power Gallium Nitride Power Amplifier, a Gallium Arsenide Low Noise Amplifier, and a T/R switch, providing significant output power and efficiency. The transmit path offers 2.5 W of output power with 25 dB gain, while the receive side delivers 27 dB gain with a low noise figure. This module is designed for high performance and reliability in demanding applications, and it will be showcased at the International Microwave Symposium in San Francisco from June 17 to 19, 2025.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a new wideband front end module (FEM) which enhances MACOM's product portfolio, targeting high-demand applications in electronic countermeasures and phased array radar.

The ENGSD00088 module features advanced technology, including a high power 3-stage GaN Power Amplifier and GaAs Low Noise Amplifier, indicating MACOM's commitment to high-performance semiconductor solutions.

The FEM's compact design and efficient power capabilities affirm MACOM's role as an innovator in simplifying system design and ensuring reliability for mission-critical applications.

Participation in the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) offers MACOM increased visibility and potential engagement with key stakeholders and customers in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any financial projections or expectations regarding the commercial success of the new product, which may raise concerns about its market viability.

There is no competitive analysis included, which could make it unclear how the new wideband front end module performs compared to existing offerings from competitors.

Despite the various certifications mentioned, there is no specific statement on the reliability or real-world testing results of the new module, which could affect customer trust and perceived value.

FAQ

What is the new product announced by MACOM?

MACOM has announced the availability of a wideband front end module (FEM) covering 2 to 18 GHz, designed for ECM and phased array radar applications.

What are the key features of the ENGSD00088 module?

The ENGSD00088 integrates a high power 3-stage GaN Power Amplifier, a 3-stage GaAs Low Noise Amplifier, and a T/R switch, all in a compact package.

Where can I see the ENGSD00088 module displayed?

The module will be on display at MACOM’s Booth 943 during the International Microwave Symposium in San Francisco from June 17 to 19, 2025.

What performance specifications does the ENGSD00088 offer?

The module delivers 2.5 W saturated output power, 25 dB large signal gain in transmit mode, and 27 dB gain with a low noise figure in receive mode.

How does MACOM ensure product quality?

MACOM has achieved certifications for IATF16949, AS9100D, ISO9001, and ISO14001 standards, ensuring high-quality performance across its products.

LOWELL, Mass., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”)



, a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced availability of a wideband front end module (FEM) covering 2 to 18 GHz. Ideal for electronic countermeasures (ECM) and phased array radar applications, the miniature multi-chip



ENGSD00088 Transmit/Receive Module



integrates a high power 3-stage Gallium Nitride (GaN) Power Amplifier (PA), a 3-stage Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) and a transmit/receive (T/R) switch with a fail-safe antenna termination, all within a compact package.





The transmit path delivers 2.5 W typical saturated output power with power added efficiency (PAE) of 24%, along with 25 dB of large signal gain. The receive side provides 27 dB of gain with a low noise figure of 3.5 dB and 26 dBm output third order intercept point (OIP3). The receive channel can handle input powers up to +20 dBm with an option to add a limiter for additional protection input power handling.





Ideally suited for wideband phased array architectures, the ENGSD00088 offers high gain in both transmit and receive modes, minimizes board space and simplifies system design, while its high performance allows mission-critical reliability. The FEM will be on display at MACOM’s Booth 943 at the upcoming



International Microwave Symposium (IMS)



in San Francisco, CA from June 17 to 19, 2025. Additionally, information and sample requests are available



here



.







About MACOM







MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit



www.macom.com



.







Company Contact:







MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.





Stephen Ferranti





Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations





P: 978-656-2977





E:



stephen.ferranti@macom.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.