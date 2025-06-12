MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. Launches New High Performance RF Solutions for Advanced Radar Systems

MACOM launches new high-performance RF solutions for advanced radar systems, showcasing products at the International Microwave Symposium 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. has announced a new range of high-performing RF solutions tailored for advanced radar systems, which will be showcased at the International Microwave Symposium from June 17 to 19, 2025. The offerings include high power GaN-on-SiC amplifiers for various frequency bands—S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, and Ku-Band—capable of output powers ranging from 50 W to 1 kW, catering to applications that demand high efficiency and compact designs. Notable products include the MAPC-A4029 through MAPC-A4032 for S-Band, the MAPC-A4003-AB for C-Band, and the 1 kW MAPC-P1060 for X-Band applications. Additionally, MACOM is expanding its passives portfolio to include high power handling devices. The company continues to serve over 6,000 customers with a diverse semiconductor product lineup across various industries, maintaining high-quality certifications and global operations.

Potential Positives

Introduction of a new suite of high-performance RF solutions tailored for advanced radar systems, demonstrating MACOM's commitment to innovation in the semiconductor industry.

Planned demonstrations of these new solutions at a major industry event (International Microwave Symposium) indicates strong market engagement and visibility.

Launch of a diverse range of high-power amplifiers across multiple frequency bands (S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Ku-Band), showcasing MACOM's technological capabilities and breadth of product offerings.

Expansion of passives product portfolio to meet high power handling requirements, indicating growth and adaptability in response to customer needs.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What are MACOM's new RF solutions for radar systems?

MACOM introduced a suite of high-performance RF solutions including amplifiers and front-end modules for advanced radar applications.

Where will MACOM showcase its RF solutions?

MACOM will demonstrate its RF solutions at Booth 943 during the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) in San Francisco from June 17-19, 2025.

What products are included in MACOM's S-Band radar solutions?

The S-Band radar portfolio includes the MAPC-A4029, MAPC-A4030, MAPC-A4031, and MAPC-A4032 amplifiers, capable of delivering up to 800 W output power.

What is the efficiency of the WSA4501S GaN MMIC amplifier?

The WSA4501S GaN MMIC amplifier offers a high efficiency of 57% power added efficiency (PAE) for large radar arrays.

How does MACOM ensure quality in its manufacturing processes?

MACOM is certified to multiple quality standards, including IATF16949, AS9100D, ISO9001, and ISO14001, ensuring high production quality.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MTSI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $MTSI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 04/09.

on 04/09. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$MTSI Insider Trading Activity

$MTSI insiders have traded $MTSI stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 41 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MTSI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SUSAN OCAMPO has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,332,449 shares for an estimated $164,901,061 .

. STEPHEN G DALY (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 26,419 shares for an estimated $3,296,836 .

. DONGHYUN THOMAS HWANG (SVP, Global Sales) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,353 shares for an estimated $2,396,220 .

. GEOFFREY G RIBAR sold 6,656 shares for an estimated $809,436

JOHN KOBER (Senior VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,500 shares for an estimated $575,420 .

. ROBERT DENNEHY (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,113 shares for an estimated $497,928.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MTSI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 226 institutional investors add shares of $MTSI stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LOWELL, Mass., June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. (“MACOM”)



, a leading supplier of semiconductor products, announced a new suite of high performance RF solutions designed to meet the demanding requirements of advanced radar systems. Many of these solutions will be demonstrated in



MACOM’s Booth 943



at the upcoming International Microwave Symposium (IMS) on June 17 to 19, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.













S-Band (2 – 4 GHz):



















High Power GaN-on-SiC Amplifiers







A new family of 65 V, 50-ohm input and output amplifiers designed for radar applications is now available. Operating over the 2.7 – 3.8 GHz range, these amplifiers can deliver output power up to 800 W. The full portfolio of 65 V S-Band radar products includes the



MAPC-A4029



,



MAPC-A4030



,



MAPC-A4031



and



MAPC-A4032



.

























C-Band (4 – 8 GHz):



















High Power GaN-on-SiC Amplifier







The



MAPC-A4003-AB



is a 700 W GaN-on-SiC Power Amplifier (PA). Leveraging MACOM’s GaN-on-SiC process technology, the 50-ohm PA is designed to be a compact 700 W solution for 5.2 – 5.9 GHz radar applications.



























High Efficiency GaN-on-SiC MMIC Amplifier







The



WSA4501S



is a high efficiency GaN MMIC and ideal for large radar arrays. The 50 W GaN-on-SiC MMIC PA features 57% power added efficiency (PAE). It supports radar customers’ evolving needs for longer pulse conditions, with capabilities of up to 500 µsec and 20% duty cycle from 5.2 – 5.9 GHz.

























X-Band (8 – 12 GHz):



















Compact 1 kW Amplifier Pallet







The



MAPC-P1060



is a 1 kW Pulsed PA Pallet offering 52 dB of gain and 30% efficiency, making it ideal for high power microwave systems and radar applications in X-Band frequencies. The pallet integrates MACOM’s power management ICs (PMICs) for bias sequencing and temperature compensation.



























Highly Integrated Front End Module







The



WSM5000S



Front End Module (FEM) features a GaN-on-SiC power amplifier, GaN-on-SiC switch, and a GaAs low noise amplifier (LNA) with an integrated limiter. In transmit mode, it provides up to 5 W of saturated output power with 40% PAE and 32 dB of gain. The receive side can provide 16 dB of gain with a 2.5 dB of noise figure and 21 dBm OIP3. The integrated limiter provides receive side protection.

























Ku-Band (12 – 18 GHz):



















High Power GaN-on-SiC MMIC







The



CMPA1F1H060



Ku-Band GaN-on-SiC MMIC offers high output power and efficiency. It can provide can up to 80 W of saturated output power with 25 dB of large signal gain and 35% power added efficiency (PAE) in pulsed operation. It is available in multiple formats, including bare die, surface mount QFN and flange.

























RF and Microwave High Power Passives

















MACOM is expanding its passives product portfolio to address applications which require power handling of more than 100 W. The first offerings of the family include the



MABA-011164



1:1 RF Transmission Line Transformer and



ENGPD00322A-SM



Wideband Power Divider.





















Information about these new RF solutions can also be found at



www.macom.com



.







About MACOM







MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit



www.macom.com



.







Company Contact:







MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.





Stephen Ferranti





Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations





P: 978-656-2977





E:



stephen.ferranti@macom.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.