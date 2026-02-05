MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $48.76 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $45.12 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $78.22 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $271.61 million from $261.17 million last year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $48.76 Mln. vs. $45.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.64 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $271.61 Mln vs. $261.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.05 To $ 1.09 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 281 M To $ 289 M

