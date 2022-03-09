MACOM (MTSI) Boosts Portfolio With TIAs & Modulator Drivers

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. MTSI has unveiled the 128 GBaud Transimpedance Amplifiers (TIAs) and Modulator Drivers.

The company’s new TIAs include dual-channel TIA MATA-012803, quad-channel TIA MATA-012403 and quad-channel driver MAOM-012408. The devices deliver high bandwidth while consuming less power.

On the contrary, the modulator driver features a digitally controllable peaking response to provide high performance.

The recent devices have the ability to support long-haul, metropolitan and data center interconnect optical module applications. Thus, the products are suitable for a wide range of optical networking applications.

Prospects to Aid MACOM

The latest initiative by MACOM is likely to help the company penetrate the optical networking market, which is significantly growing due to the increasing demand for 5G and latest technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things.

Per a report by Future Market Insights, the global optical market is expected to hit $24.8 billion, witnessing a CAGR of 8.4% between 2022 and 2029.

Additionally, the introduction of TIAs and Modulator Drivers aided MACOM in expanding its presence in the optical networking and communication market, which is expected to touch $37.6 billion by 2028, progressing at a CAGR of 5.58% during the 2021-2028 period, per Verified Market Research report.

Expanding Product Portfolio

The latest move bodes well for MACOM’s growing focus on expanding its portfolio offerings to provide advanced technological solutions to customers.

Apart from the recent product release, the company introduced a two-chip analog solution, suitable for 200G and 400G short reach modules as well as active optical cable applications in data centers.

MACOM also introduced a new high-voltage capacitor semiconductor process, which is suitable for non-commodity applications in automotive renewable energy, industrial, medical and defense systems markets.

Additionally, the company released its new high-speed laser portfolio named CLEAR DIAMOND LASERS to gain momentum in telecommunication and data center markets.

Further, the company collaborated with Modelithics to introduce its new GaN Product Model Library. The models are suitable for high-power microwave applications.

We believe the company’s expanding product portfolio will continue to shape its growth trajectory across various end-markets served.

