Macmahon Secures $90M Extension at Daisy Milano Project

Macmahon Holdings Limited (AU:MAH) has released an update.

Macmahon Holdings Limited has secured a two-year, $90 million contract extension to continue providing underground mining services at the Daisy Milano Gold Mine in Western Australia. This extension strengthens Macmahon’s order book and underscores its ongoing partnership with Vault Minerals Limited. The company remains committed to delivering safe and efficient mining operations.

