News & Insights

Stocks

Macmahon Holdings Reports Record Earnings and Expansion

October 29, 2024 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Macmahon Holdings Limited (AU:MAH) has released an update.

Macmahon Holdings Limited has reported a record-breaking year with increased revenue and earnings, resulting in a 40% increase in their full-year dividend. The company has successfully expanded its operations through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, positioning itself for future growth with $4.6 billion in contracted work. Despite the challenges, including two on-site fatalities, Macmahon remains committed to sustainability and a safe work environment while continuing to enhance its workforce and business model.

For further insights into AU:MAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.