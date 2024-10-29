Macmahon Holdings Reports Record Earnings and Expansion

Macmahon Holdings Limited (AU:MAH) has released an update.

Macmahon Holdings Limited has reported a record-breaking year with increased revenue and earnings, resulting in a 40% increase in their full-year dividend. The company has successfully expanded its operations through strategic acquisitions and partnerships, positioning itself for future growth with $4.6 billion in contracted work. Despite the challenges, including two on-site fatalities, Macmahon remains committed to sustainability and a safe work environment while continuing to enhance its workforce and business model.

For further insights into AU:MAH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.