MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. Q1 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (MKZR) announced earnings for its first quarter that Dropped from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$3.05 million. This compares with -$7.41 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.3% to $4.54 million from $4.95 million last year.

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: -$3.05 Mln. vs. -$7.41 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $4.54 Mln vs. $4.95 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.