Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)

Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.54% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommVault Systems is $67.32. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.54% from its latest reported closing price of $60.90.

The projected annual revenue for CommVault Systems is $813MM, an increase of 2.37%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 367.96%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 621 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommVault Systems, Inc.. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 3.42%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CVLT is 0.1943%, a decrease of 1.4814%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 48,725K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Starboard Value LP holds 3,655,000 shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,802,375 shares, representing a decrease of 4.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 1.94% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein L.p. holds 2,801,353 shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,881,364 shares, representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 1,753,250 shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,991,987 shares, representing a decrease of 13.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 11.31% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,309,363 shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,277,080 shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 13.11% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,270,033 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250,389 shares, representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVLT by 10.72% over the last quarter.

Commvault Systems Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commvault is the recognized leader in data backup and recovery. Commvault's converged data management solution redefines what backup means for the progressive enterprise through solutions that protect, manage and use their most critical asset - their data. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,600 highly-skilled individuals across markets orldwide and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.