Markets

Mach7 Technologies CFO Steps Down; VP Shawni Hadfield Takes Interim Role

May 04, 2026 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Software firm Mach7 Technologies Limited (M7T.AX) announced Monday that Daniel Lee has resigned as Chief Financial Officer to focus on family priorities.

The company said that the Vice President, Commercial Excellence Shawni Hadfield will serve as Interim CFO with immediate effect.

Lee will stay on temporarily to ensure a smooth transition. He joined Mach7 in 2025 as the CFO.

Hadfield brings prior CFO experience and deep expertise in SaaS financial management, capital markets, and business operations.

On the ASX, shares of Mach7 Technologies were losing 1.89 percent, trading at A$0.2600.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.