Mach7 Technologies CFO Steps Down; VP Shawni Hadfield Takes Interim Role

(RTTNews) - Healthcare Software firm Mach7 Technologies Limited (M7T.AX) announced Monday that Daniel Lee has resigned as Chief Financial Officer to focus on family priorities.

The company said that the Vice President, Commercial Excellence Shawni Hadfield will serve as Interim CFO with immediate effect.

Lee will stay on temporarily to ensure a smooth transition. He joined Mach7 in 2025 as the CFO.

Hadfield brings prior CFO experience and deep expertise in SaaS financial management, capital markets, and business operations.

On the ASX, shares of Mach7 Technologies were losing 1.89 percent, trading at A$0.2600.

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