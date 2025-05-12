Macerich Q1 FFO Rises

(RTTNews) - The Macerich Company (MAC) reported that its first quarter FFO increased to $80.97 million from $66.55 million, prior year. FFO per share was $0.31 compared to $0.29. FFO per share, excluding items, was $0.33, flat with last year.

Net loss to company was $50.1 million compared to a loss of $126.7 million, last year. Net loss per share was $0.20 compared to a loss of $0.59.

Total revenues increased to $249.22 million from $208.78 million, previous year. Same center net operating income, excluding lease termination income, increased 0.9% in the first quarter of 2025.

