Macerich (MAC) Moves 6.8% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Macerich MAC shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $17.9. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to B of A Securities’ news of upgrading the Macerich’s stock rating from "neutral" to "buy”.

This shopping center real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $256.34 million, up 16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Macerich, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MAC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Macerich is a member of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry. One other stock in the same industry, Realty Income Corp. O, finished the last trading session 0.9% higher at $60.32. O has returned 2.9% over the past month.

Realty Income Corp.'s consensus estimate for FFO per share for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.07. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of +1.9%. Realty Income Corp. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

