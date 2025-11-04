Macerich Co. Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Macerich Co. (MAC) reported Loss for third quarter of -$87.36 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$87.36 million, or -$0.34 per share. This compares with -$108.19 million, or -$0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.0% to $253.26 million from $220.22 million last year.

Macerich Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$87.36 Mln. vs. -$108.19 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.34 vs. -$0.50 last year. -Revenue: $253.26 Mln vs. $220.22 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.