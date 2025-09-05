Macerich About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (MAC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/9/25, Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 9/23/25. As a percentage of MAC's recent stock price of $18.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.92%, so look for shares of Macerich Co to trade 0.92% lower — all else being equal — when MAC shares open for trading on 9/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MAC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAC's low point in its 52 week range is $12.48 per share, with $22.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.88.

In Friday trading, Macerich Co shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.