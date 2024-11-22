Macau Legend Faces Project Termination in Cape Verde

Macau Legend Development (HK:1680) has released an update.

Macau Legend Development faces a setback as the Cape Verde government moves to terminate agreements for a hotel and casino project, claiming missed deadlines by the company’s subsidiaries. Macau Legend is contesting the allegations and assessing potential financial impacts, though it doesn’t expect significant deterioration in its financial position. Investors are advised to stay cautious as the situation unfolds.

