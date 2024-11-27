News & Insights

MAAS Group Plans Major Share Issuance for 2025

November 27, 2024 — 10:30 pm EST

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:MGH) has released an update.

MAAS Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a proposed issuance of nearly 6 million fully paid ordinary shares, slated for early March 2025, highlighting its efforts to raise capital and enhance market participation. This move could attract significant attention from investors eyeing growth opportunities within the company. Stock enthusiasts might find this development intriguing as it may influence the company’s market dynamics.

