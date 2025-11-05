MAA Selling Below CEO's Recent Buy Price

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on October 31, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc's CEO, H. Eric Bolton Jr., invested $74,768.81 into 578 shares of MAA, for a cost per share of $129.36. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Wednesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA) and achieve a cost basis 2.1% cheaper than Bolton Jr., with shares changing hands as low as $126.61 per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MAA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MAA's low point in its 52 week range is $125.75 per share, with $173.376 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $129.11. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which MAA insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/31/2025 H. Eric Bolton Jr. President and CEO 578 $129.36 $74,768.81

The current annualized dividend paid by Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc is $6.06/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 10/15/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for MAA, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.7% annualized yield is likely to continue.

