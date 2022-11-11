MA Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $338.01, changing hands as high as $342.63 per share. Mastercard Inc shares are currently trading trading flat on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MA's low point in its 52 week range is $276.87 per share, with $399.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $337.07. The MA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
