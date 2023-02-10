M3 Partners Cuts Stake in ICC Holdings (ICCH)

Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.11MM shares of ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH). This represents 3.36% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.23MM shares and 7.01% of the company, a decrease in shares of 54.13% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.65% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in ICC Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ICCH is 0.26%, an increase of 3.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.64% to 691K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Stilwell Value holds 301K shares representing 10.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 297K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ICCH by 9.37% over the last quarter.

Murchinson holds 130K shares representing 4.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

M3F holds 106K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price Jennifer C. holds 56K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Minerva Advisors holds 33K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICC Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CC Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated company created to facilitate the growth, expansion, and diversification of its subsidiaries in order to maximize value to its stakeholders. The group of companies consolidated under ICC Holdings, Inc. engages in diverse, yet complementary business activities, including property and casualty insurance, real estate, and information technology.

