News & Insights

Stocks

M3 Mining Ltd Announces New Share Issuance

May 23, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Limited has announced a new issuance of 1.4 million ordinary fully paid shares, which will be quoted under the ASX security code M3M following shareholder approval. This move, dated May 23, 2024, represents a significant development for the company as it continues to expand.

For further insights into AU:M3M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.