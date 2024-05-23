M3 Mining Ltd Announces New Share Issuance

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Limited has announced a new issuance of 1.4 million ordinary fully paid shares, which will be quoted under the ASX security code M3M following shareholder approval. This move, dated May 23, 2024, represents a significant development for the company as it continues to expand.

