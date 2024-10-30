News & Insights

M3 Mining Advances Projects Amidst Strong Financial Position

October 30, 2024 — 06:18 pm EDT

M3 Mining Ltd. (AU:M3M) has released an update.

M3 Mining Ltd. has made significant progress in its Victoria Bore Copper and Edjudina Gold projects in Western Australia, with extensive field mapping and soil sampling revealing potential mineralization areas. The company is well-funded with $2.4 million in cash and is exploring opportunities in the MENA region, while also benefiting from the appointment of a new non-executive director. Investors can expect upcoming assay results and developments in energy asset acquisition to shape the company’s future.

