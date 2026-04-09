M-tron Industries (MPTI) Price Target Increased by 15.04% to 78.03

The average one-year price target for M-tron Industries (NYSEAM:MPTI) has been revised to $78.03 / share. This is an increase of 15.04% from the prior estimate of $67.83 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $72.72 to a high of $85.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.09% from the latest reported closing price of $67.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in M-tron Industries. This is an decrease of 71 owner(s) or 46.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPTI is 0.11%, an increase of 39.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.72% to 1,609K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 174K shares representing 4.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 142K shares , representing an increase of 18.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Archon Capital Management holds 118K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 110K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing an increase of 20.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPTI by 15.36% over the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 86K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%.

Herald Investment Management holds 67K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares , representing an increase of 17.91%.

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